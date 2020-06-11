Annual General Meeting 2020: Preliminary notice

The Annual General Meeting of members of the Law Society will be held at the Society's Hall on Thursday 15 October 2020 at 3pm. This supersedes, by Council decision under Bye-Law 16, the earlier preliminary notice given in November 2019 that the Annual General Meeting would take place on Thursday 16 July 2020.

Bye-Law 20 provides that the business at an Annual General Meeting shall be as follows and shall be taken in the order listed:

The Chair shall be taken under Bye-Law 29

Approval of the minutes of the previous general meeting

Declaration of persons elected as members of the Council

Reception of the Annual Report of the Council

Approval of the Accounts signed by the Auditors (published on the website in summary form)

Any business introduced by the Council

Appropriate motions under Bye-Law 18(1), the text of which has been published under Bye-Law 19(2)

Any other business which may, consistent with the Charter and Bye-Laws, be introduced

Bye-Law 18(1) provides that 30 or more members, or the president and secretary of a local law society authorised to do so, may give written notice of an appropriate motion to be moved at the Annual General Meeting. The notice may be accompanied by a statement of not more than 1,000 words relating to the motion.

Under Bye-Law 20(1)(g), only "appropriate" motions may be included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting, that is to say motions which in the opinion of the Council relate in substance to a matter affecting the affairs of the Society or of the solicitors' profession (see also Bye-Law 1(1)).

The last day by which, in accordance with Bye-Law 18(2), notice of any motion to be moved at the Annual General Meeting should be received by the Chief Executive, The Law Society's Hall, 113 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1PL (DX 56 Lon/Ch Lane) is 5pm on Tuesday 1 September 2020. The final notice will be published no later than Thursday 17 September 2020.

Paul Tennant

Chief Executive

The Law Society's Hall

113 Chancery Lane

London WC2A 1PL

11 June 2020