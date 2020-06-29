BAME research - Call for solicitors to take part in virtual roundtables

The Law Society of England and Wales invites black and ethnic minority solicitors to take part in its research project. The aim is to better understand the experiences, both positive and negative, of black and minority ethnic members of the profession. We are keen to hear the views of practitioners from a wide range of legal practise.

An additional part of the research is to capture the insights from other professionals working in the sector involved in the recruitment and career progression of solicitors (HR, recruiters and Diversity and Inclusion professionals).

Research will be conducted via virtual roundtables and online survey. Virtual roundtables will be held in July and August on our behalf by DJS Research. The roundtables will bring together groups of up to 6 participants and will be run under the Chatham House rule.

You’ll be asked to share your stories – the highs and lows, the challenges and the opportunities you have experienced. The full names of participants and their employers will not be identifiable visible to other participants in these sessions. Members interested in taking part in an online survey will be sent a survey link in July.

Responses in the surveys and roundtables will be anonymised before being used in our research. Personal details you provide in this form will be used solely for the purpose of the Career Experience of black and ethnic minority solicitors research project, and deleted on completion of the project.

Your contributions will be anonymised and the intelligence gathered will inform our final report and our strategy to better support and promote black and ethnic minority solicitors in the profession.

For more information on how the Law Society processes your data please see our privacy notice.

If you have any questions about the research or how it will be run please contact our Diversity and Inclusion Team.