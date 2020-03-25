Become a CQS training contributor and increase your profile

This autumn, Law Society Learning will be launching Conveyancing Quality Scheme (CQS) reaccreditation training on our new digital education platform. We're looking for paid contributors to write and peer review modules for:

Conveyancing Practice

Risk, Compliance and Client Care

Protocol in Practice.

This is a great opportunity for practitioners and those who work in legal education to increase their profile as an expert in their field. Additional training in producing elearning content will be provided.

We're looking for contributors with expertise in the following areas of conveyancing and risk management:

Conveyancing Practice

stamp duty land tax and land transaction tax

leasehold property (including ground rents, service charges and Ground 8 of the Housing Act 1988)

Land Registry restrictions and requisitions (including the changes coming into effect in April 2020)

hot topics: changes to TA6, flood risk, cladding and EWS1 certificate

Risk, Compliance and Client Care

risk in residential conveyancing

client care

lender client care

fraud

Download the full syllabus:

How to apply

If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, email your CV to elizabeth.noone@lawsociety.org.uk by Friday 3 April.

Include an outline of your specialisms and any previous experience in producing material for subject-specific and digital audiences.