Call for feedback on the Flexible Operating Hours pilot

Next month will see the Flexible Operating Hours pilot finish and move into a three-month evaluation period. The pilots have been taking place in civil and family courts in Manchester and Brentford since 2 September 2019.

The evaluation aims to understand the experiences of professionals attending a FOH hearing and the financial impact the pilots may have on individual solicitors and organisations like Local Authorities and legal support organisations.

It is crucial for the evaluation to understand the impact on any solicitors and firms who have attended an FOH hearing, and to understand the reasons why a solicitor may have chosen to opt out of a FOH hearing.

If you have participated in the pilot we would encourage you to engage in the feedback process to ensure your views are taken into account.

The next round of site visits are on the 25 March but any solicitor or firm who is willing to be interviewed can contact IFF Research directly by emailing FOHlegalprofessionals@IFFResearch.com - you can arrange a convenient date and time to be interviewed by phone. Interviews will last up to an hour and will focus on the effect the pilot has had on your ability to do your job and your views on the effect of the pilot on how court sessions operate.

You can view the pilot evaluation framework and read our views here.