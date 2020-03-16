Menu
You are here:
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Stories
  4. Changes to capital gains tax for UK residential property

Changes to capital gains tax for UK residential property

16 March 2020

The deadlines for paying capital gains tax after selling a residential property in the UK are changing from 6 April 2020.

From 6 April, any UK resident must tell HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) about the gain and pay the tax due within 30 days from completion.

HMRC has published information on GOV.UK on:

  • when you need to report capital gains tax
  • its new online capital gains tax service and updated guidance
  • non-UK residents
  • advice for agents
  • trusts - trustees and their advisers should also be aware of the tightened reporting and payment windows that they will face

This is a significant change for people who would previously only have had to enter the details on their self-assessment return and pay the tax due in line with the self-assessment deadlines.

Non-UK residents must also tell HMRC within 30 days.

Recommended

Conveyancing Quality Scheme Accreditation
Conveyancing Quality Scheme

Awarded to law firms that meet the required standards of technical expertise and client service in conveyancing with its CQS accreditation. Look out for it on Find a Solicitor search results.

Conveyancing Quality Scheme > More