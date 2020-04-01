Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, there have been some temporary changes to the asylum and immigration appeals process.

First-tier Tribunal

From 25 March 2020 there will be no face-to-face appeal hearings at the First-tier Tribunal.

Case management review hearings

Case management review (CMR) hearings will be conducted by phone until at least 30 April 2020.

If the CMR shows that a full hearing is needed, this will be done by video.

Upper Tribunal

The Upper Tribunal has cancelled almost all listed hearings, including judicial reviews.

More information

The Immigration and Asylum Tribunal Chamber presidential practice statement note about COVID-19

