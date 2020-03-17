Client stories wanted for media work

Do you have a client who might be interested in speaking to the media about their case?

Our press office works with national and regional print media, radio and TV channels to raise the profile of important legal issues and help consumers understand their day-to-day legal rights.

What kind of stories are we looking for?

We're happy to receive client stories of any type but are especially looking for stories which tie into our campaigns around legal aid and the criminal justice system.

Stories which show how difficult it is to pass the legal aid means test, access legal aid advice or experiences of the criminal justice system all help journalists to paint a picture.

We're also looking for consumer-related stories such as family, wills and probate, conveyancing and employment.

Even if your story does not fall in to these categories, please send it in and we'll get back to you. We're always on the lookout for new legal issues to bring to the media’s attention.

Example case study

The below case study was sent in by a criminal law practitioner to include in our briefing on released under investigations (RUI):

"A young woman was arrested for cannabis possession in a prison visiting area and was later found to have 10 tablets of MDMA at her home address. As this was a simple case with the evidence quickly available, it could have been resolved quickly in court. However, the individual was released under investigation and the case did not come to court until 22 months later. In this time the individual had assumed the case would go nowhere and had started a family. By the point of the trial, the judge felt that, given the circumstances, there was little he could do other than impose a Community Order."

Will my client be contacted before using their story?

Yes, if we're interested in the story, we'll get in touch to see if you can put us in contact with your client.

We'll then contact your client to talk through their story and confirm whether they're comfortable with it being used in print media, radio or TV.

We're happy either to contact the client through you or directly at this stage – whichever you feel more comfortable with.

If their story contains sensitive details, we'll also talk with them about the possibility of giving an anonymised interview and how this would work.

After speaking with your client, we'll then pitch their story out to media. If a media outlet decides they would like to use your client’s story, we'll work with your client and support them through this process.

How can I get involved and what information is needed?

Email a brief overview of your client’s case to CaseStudies@lawsociety.org.uk.

If we're interested in using the story for media work, we'll get back in touch with you and your client for further details.