Coronavirus – advice for visitors to 113 Chancery Lane

With the continued spread of coronavirus, keeping our members, colleagues and visitors safe is our top priority.

If you are planning to visit 113 Chancery Lane and in the last 14 days, you have:

travelled to any of these high risk locations

been in close contact with people who have visited those locations, or

been in close contact with anyone who has or is suspected to have coronavirus

please follow the government advice and do not come into Chancery Lane.

At this stage we are continuing to run events at 113 Chancery Lane. We are reviewing this daily and will let delegates know immediately by email if that position changes.

If you have any questions about attending Law Society events, please contact events@lawsociety.org.uk.

Hand sanitiser is available at the entrance to the building and we encourage all visitors to use it, and to follow the NHS advice to help prevent the spread of the virus.