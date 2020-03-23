Coronavirus (COVID-19) – advice for visitors to 113 Chancery Lane

Following further government advice issued over the weekend, the Law Society’s Hall at 113 Chancery Lane will be closed until further notice.

With the continued spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), keeping our members, colleagues and visitors safe is our top priority.

If you're planning to visit 113 Chancery Lane, follow the government advice and do not come in if you're advised to self-isolate.

If you have a new, continuous cough or a high temperature, you need to self-isolate for seven days. See the Public Health England stay at home guidance.

We've taken the decision to cancel all face-to-face events until the end of July 2020. Find out more.

If you have any questions about attending Law Society events, contact events@lawsociety.org.uk.

Hand sanitiser is available at the entrance to the building and we encourage all visitors to use it, and to follow the NHS advice to help prevent the spread of the virus.

113 restaurant and bar

The 113 restaurant and bar will be closed for four weeks from Monday 23 March.

Law Society library

Our library will be closing to members and visitors until further notice from 5pm on Friday 20 March.

From Monday 23 March we'll be operating a limited enquiry and document delivery service between 10am and 4pm.

If you have any queries email library@lawsociety.org.uk or call the librarians on 020 7320 5946.