Future fund solicitors briefing - 18 June 2020

The Law Society, in collaboration with the British Business Bank, will be hosting a webinar that seeks to answer all your burning questions about the Government-backed Future Fund. This briefing is for solicitors who are seeking to secure funding from the Government-backed Future Fund, on behalf of companies and investors. The event will address your questions about how it all works from a law firm perspective, and the role of solicitors in the process.

The one-hour webinar will take place on Thursday 18 June at 10am, and is free to attend.

Speakers

Shanika Amarsekara - General Counsel, British Business Bank

Shanika is General Counsel and Company Secretary to the plc Board and General Counsel to British Business Bank. She is responsible for ensuring that the legal interests of the bank and its stakeholders are protected and ensuring that the governance aspects of the institution function smoothly.

Shanika joined the British Business Bank in June 2014. Prior to this she worked as General Counsel at an institution established by a number of central banks to promote financial stability and economic development. Shanika has previously worked at RBS as a Director in their structured finance team and prior to this was a senior associate in the capital markets team at Allen & Overy.

Juliet Oliver - General Counsel, SRA

Juliet Oliver joined the SRA as General Counsel in January 2015. She provides advice and support to the organisation in the development of strategic and policy initiatives and changes to its legislation and Handbook. She also provides high level advice on matters of governance and compliance.

Juliet is a solicitor with a wealth of experience and expertise advising on high profile regulatory reform programmes: Previously she was a partner at Field Fisher acting for a range of regulatory bodies, primarily in the health, social care and legal sectors. This built on experience in house at the General Medical Council.

Juliet is Chair of the Investigation Committee of the General Optical Council, and sits on the Professional Standards Committee of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants as well as the Law Society’s Mental Health and Disability Committee.

The event will be chaired by Stephen Denyer, Director of Strategic Relationships at the Law Society.