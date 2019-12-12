Help us improve the profession’s lawtech skills

As president of the Law Society, I’ve made it a personal mission to help solicitors and their clients make the most of legal technology, including artificial intelligence (AI).

In our most recent practising certificate holder survey (findings to be published in January), 64% of solicitors reported wanting more training and support in relation to the use of technology.

To help us produce useful guidance to our members, we’ve teamed up with the University of Oxford to produce a short lawtech survey, which I encourage you to complete.

The survey, which takes between five to eight minutes, asks about your personal experiences of legal technology, and technology training, during your professional career.

The survey is accessible via your smartphone, tablet or PC.

Responses to the survey will remain anonymous – no identifiable personal data will be collected, including your IP address.

Aggregated survey results, which may have important implications for the future training of lawyers, will be published and shared via our website.

To have your voice heard, complete the survey no later than 5.30pm on 15 January 2020.

Take part in the survey

Find out more about the University of Oxford’s research into lawtech and AI

If you have any questions about the purpose of this survey, or how the results will be used, email Professor Mari Sako.

Thank you in advance for taking the time to complete this survey.

Simon Davis

Law Society president (2019 to 2020)