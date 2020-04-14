JAC announces combined qualifying test for three judicial roles

Are you considering applying to become a deputy district judge or fee-paid tribunal judge? The JAC is changing the way candidates can apply for three major entry level roles this year, and will be running a single Combined Qualifying Test (CQT) in June 2020 as the first stage of these exercises. You will need to register for the CQT between 14 April and 5 May 2020.

The Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) is changing the way candidates can apply for three major entry level roles this year, and will be running a single Combined Qualifying Test (CQT) in June 2020 as the first stage of the following large selection exercises for fee-paid judges:

deputy district judge

fee-paid judge of the First-tier Tribunal

fee-paid judge of the Employment Tribunal

In a change to the process used last year, the CQT will take place before candidates fill in their full application form. If you wish to apply for one or more of these roles, you will need to do the following:

register for the CQT between 14 April and 5 May 2020

express which role(s) you are interested in applying for

You may apply for all three. The JAC will not run another qualifying test for these roles until 2021.

If you are interested in any of the three roles, make sure you register by 5 May. If you do not register for this test, you will not be able to apply for any of the above roles this year.

To find out the latest information on the CQT and to get reminders to register, sign up to JAC alerts. More information about the CQT can also be found on the JAC website.

If you need further advice regarding judicial applications, refer to the JAC’s webpage, the Law Society’s Solicitor Judges Division, or contact us.