Law Society Annual General Meeting (AGM) postponed

The AGM of the Law Society has been postponed from July this year. It will now take place in October. This is in order to focus on the task in hand, supporting solicitors and the public as they deal with the crisis.

President Simon Davis, vice president David Greene and deputy vice president I. Stephanie Boyce will remain in their current positions until the AGM. Elections of a new deputy vice president will happen alongside the AGM. The process for nomination of new Council members will commence in June but the elections only take effect at the AGM.

Notice of the date of the AGM will be published in advance as required.

Simon Davis said, “This is a challenging time for society and the profession. Moving the AGM and elections will enable our resources to remain focused on our external responsibilities, rather than on internal governance changes. I think this is what our members would expect in these challenging times.”