Law Society events

As we kick off the new year and start to plan the months ahead, remember to save the dates in your diary for some of the exciting events we have planned in the first few months of 2020.

Our events are designed for our members and cover issues that are arising, providing insight, advice and information on how to manage changes in the legal sector, operate more effectively and enable you to give your clients the best service.

We’re kicking off the year with our private client seminars in February and capital markets conference on 28 February. These events are tailored to the needs of these diverse but important sections of our membership community.

In March we have the Law Management – People in practice event (4 March) with an opportunity to explore issues such as flexible working – how to make it work for everyone and attracting and retaining talent as well as leading and inspiring your teams.

Later in March is the regularly over-subscribed and ever popular Risk and Compliance conference (13 March).

This is just a small taster from the full menu of events on offer to our membership this year.

Early 2020 dates for your diary

Your membership also includes complimentary access to some other events at the Law Society, covering areas such as compliance, law tech and career progression.

Along with networking sessions and round tables with specific groups within our community, these are the ideal place to share ideas, get up to speed with detailed developments and make new connections. We often schedule these out of work hours to make sure more of our members can join us.

There’s something for everyone, so we encourage you to view the full programme of events on our website, or pop in to see what we can offer you.