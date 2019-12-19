Make your voice heard – attend the legal aid means test review focus groups

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is undertaking a review of both the civil and criminal legal aid means tests. As part of the review the Law Society wants practitioners’ voices to be heard so we have been working with MoJ officials to set up focus groups around the country.

These focus groups are an opportunity for you to speak directly to the government officials undertaking the review, explaining any problems that you and your clients face with the means tests and suggesting improvements.

This is your chance to influence the changes put forward through the review.

The focus groups are taking place at the following times and places. All sessions are from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Wednesday 5 February 2020, Newcastle

Tuesday 11 February 2020, Manchester

Wednesday 12 February 2020, Birmingham

Wednesday 4 March 2020, Bristol

Thursday 5 March 2020, Cardiff

Monday 9 March 2020, Exeter

Thursday 12 March 2020, London

Our Head of Justice Richard Miller will be involved in each of the focus groups across the country.

If you would like to attend a focus group, email MeansTestFocusGroup@lawsociety.org.uk, confirming the date and location you would like to attend.