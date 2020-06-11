More courts due to reopen from 15 June 2020

The Law Society has been informed by Susan Acland Hood, CEO of HM Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS), that more courts will be reopened from Monday 15 June.

The list below sets out the courts that they expect to open. It must be noted that these sites are subject to any operational changes between now and then. HMCTS states that “each building that reopens has been individually assessed and will strictly follow public health guidance to ensure the protection and safety of all court users."

HMCTS have tools in place to assess and manage coronavirus risk in court buildings to help them “identify and act quickly on any areas of concern."

We would encourage practitioners to report any poor practice they see on the ground through the reporting form or by emailing HMCTS.COVID-19ResponseTeam@justice.gov.uk.

Sites planned for reopening

London

Harrow Crown Court

Midlands

Coventry Combined – Crown only

Hereford Justice Centre

Lincoln County Court

Shrewsbury Crown Court/Justice Centre

Walsall County and Family Court

Worcester Combined Court

Worcester Justice Centre

North East

Beverley Magistrates and Family Court

Bradford and Keighley Magistrates and Family Court

Bradford Combined Court

Doncaster Justice Centre South

Durham Crown Court

Gateshead Law Courts

Grimsby Combined Court Centre

Newcastle Civil and Family Courts and Tribunals Centre

Newcastle Moot Hall

Scarborough Justice Centre

Sunderland County, Family Magistrates and Tribunals

York Magistrates and Family Court

North West

Chester Crown Court

Crewe Magistrates Court and County Court – Magistrates only

Preston Magistrates Court

South East

Basildon Magistrates Court

Bedford County and Family Court

Hastings Law Courts

King’s Lynn Crown Court and Magistrates Court

Margate Magistrates Court (and Thanet County)

Sevenoaks Magistrates Court

Slough County Court

Staines Law Courts

Worthing Law Courts – Magistrates only

Yarl’s Wood Immigration and Asylum Hearing Centre

South West

Isle of Wight Combined (and Magistrates) – County and Family (Magistrates and Crown) already open

North Somerset Courthouse

Wales