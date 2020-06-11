More courts start to reopen
The Law Society has been informed by Susan Acland Hood, CEO of HM Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS), more courts will be reopened from Monday 15 June.
The list below sets out the courts that they expect to open.
It must be noted that these sites are subject to any operational changes between now and then. HMCTS states that “each building that reopens has been individually assessed and will strictly follow public health guidance to ensure the protection and safety of all court users."
HMCTS have tools in place to assess and manage coronavirus risk in court buildings to help them “identify and act quickly on any areas of concern."
We would encourage practitioners to report any poor practice they see on the ground through the reporting form or by emailing HMCTS.COVID-19ResponseTeam@justice.gov.uk.
Sites planned for reopening
London
- Harmondsworth Tribunal Hearing Centre - move to staffed
- Harrow Crown Court
- Land Registration & Residential Property Tribunal (Alfred Place) - move to staffed
- Wood Green Crown Court
Midlands
- Coventry Combined – Crown court (County court already open - Civil and Family work only)
- Hereford Justice Centre
- Lincoln County Court
- Nottingham Crown Court
- Shrewsbury Crown Court/Justice Centre
- Walsall County and Family Court
- Worcester Combined Court
- Worcester Justice Centre
North East
- Beverley Magistrates and Family Court
- Bradford and Keighley Magistrates and Family Court
- Bradford Combined Court
- Bradford Crown Court
- Doncaster Justice Centre South
- Durham Crown Court
- Gateshead Law Courts
- Grimsby Combined Court Centre
- Newcastle Civil and Family Courts and Tribunals Centre
- Newcastle Moot Hall
- Scarborough Justice Centre
- Sunderland County, Family Magistrates and Tribunals
- York Magistrates and Family Court
North West
- Chester Crown Court
- Crewe Magistrates Court and County Court – Magistrates only
- Preston Magistrates Court
South East
- Basildon Magistrates Court
- Hastings Law Courts - County and Family (Magistrates' court already open)
- King’s Lynn Crown Court and Magistrates Court
- Margate Magistrates Court (and Thanet County)
- Sevenoaks Magistrates Court
- Slough County Court
- Staines Law Courts
- Worthing Law Courts – Magistrates only
- Yarl’s Wood Immigration and Asylum Hearing Centre
South West
- Isle of Wight Combined (and Magistrates) – County and Family (Magistrates and Crown) already open
- North Somerset Courthouse
Wales
- Aberystwyth Justice Centre
- Blackwood Civil and Family Court
- Caernarfon Crown Court
- Cwmbran Magistrates Court
- Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court
- Newport Crown Court and County and Family Court
- Port Talbot Justice Centre
- Swansea Crown Court