Online services for legal professionals

MyHMCTS provides a centralised place for legal firms and other organisations to issue, pay for and manage applications falling within the jurisdiction of the County Court, Family Court and tribunals.

The online service allows users:

to access all live cases from a single case list

to receive notifications of any status changes (such as an order being made)

to enable others within the firm/organisation to access cases

Users with the relevant permissions will also be able to view their Payment by Account (PBA) transactions.

Currently, only probate and divorce online services are available to legal professionals through MyHMCTS. Solicitor firms were involved in the development of these services using real cases to test and provide feedback on the system.

Read our summary of the online divorce service

Read our summary of the online probate service

Financial remedy, immigration appeals and family public law (care) proceedings will be added to the service in the coming months.

How to sign up

You can register by visiting MyHMCTS registration page. Registration is free and usually confirmed within three working days.

Why sign up

You will automatically get access to new services as they become available.

You will be able to see your cases progressing online in one place without having to log in and out of individual services. This should remove the need to telephone, email, or visit an HMCTS venue to establish what is happening on a given case, for example with the online probate service you will be able to see why a matter has been stopped.

It is not a finished product and HMCTS will continue to add new features.

If you have any questions about MyHMCTS or would like to provide feedback you can e-mail changesomethingthatmatters@justice.gov.uk

Read more information about the service here.