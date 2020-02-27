Pre-Application Judicial Education – call for applicants for spring/summer 2020

The Pre-Application Judicial Education (PAJE) programme supports lawyers from underrepresented groups to feel more equipped, confident and prepared when considering applying for a judicial role.

The programme launched in April 2019. It’s a joint initiative of the judiciary, the Ministry of Justice, the Judicial Appointments Commission, the Bar Council, the Law Society and the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives.

PAGE consists of:

digital resources that cover several topics such as judgecraft, decision-making, judicial ethics, resilience, and equality and diversity

four judge-led workshops convened by courts and tribunal judges across the country. Participation is offered to successful applicants who completed the digital resources and were selected based on their application and personal statement

PAJE courses

We hosted two PAJE courses in 2019 in London and Manchester, and feedback from participants was extremely positive.

The majority of our workshop participants rated the workshops as ‘very good’ or ‘excellent’ and benefited from networking as well as judicial shadowing opportunities.

The workshops help delegates to understand the day-to-day experiences of being a judge.

From February to April 2020, we’ll be delivering two more PAJE courses: one in Leeds and another one in Cardiff.

We welcome legal practitioners from a variety of backgrounds and experiences, including solicitors, barristers and CILEx members.

Apply for PAJE

Applications for the spring/summer round of PAJE opened on 10 February.

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on 9 March.

If you meet the eligibility criteria for judicial appointment and are thinking of applying for a judicial role, we strongly encourage you to consider applying for a place in one of the venues for the judge-led workshops.

Find out more about the programme and submit your application