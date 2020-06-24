Reassurance the probate service is under control

HM Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) have been able to identify additional resources to deal with an expected increase in probate requests following the coronavirus crisis. This increase includes more applications being sent by solicitors as the lockdown continues to ease, coupled with the increase in Covid-19 related deaths.

They made us aware of these plans when we met with them in May and want to reassure members that the service is under control.

Additional resource

New and existing staff have been trained to handle applications and to deal with some of the simpler elements of the process such as inputting data, to allow more experienced staff to complete the more complex work. They are also seeking additional support from legal advisers to support the processing of work.

They have stated that they expect they might get some volatility in waiting times in the coming weeks as the additional resources get established and if receipts increase as forecast.

How members can help the service

HMCTS continue to ask for your support in ensuring that you only contact them if absolutely necessary and not to chase cases that are within their timescales.

If they mention that they are examining applications received in the week commencing 25 May that is the point the grant is issued in the system and there are a couple of working days until the paperwork arrives at your offices.

They have asked that you do not contact them until at least seven days has passed.

Online service

One in five professional probate applications is done online and members are encouraged to adopt the online service. The recently published FAQ document aims to support legal professionals using the probate service.

If solicitors are not yet using the online service, they will need to use the new forms. Annotated versions of the new forms by the Registrars are due to be published soon.

We will be meeting with HMCTS and other professional bodies again at the end of July.