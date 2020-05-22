Remote access and paperless bundling: training video

The Family Law Bar Association (FLBA) has put together a training video on remote access and paperless bundling for family law practitioners. It covers:

remote working using video conferencing

paperless working – specifically the skills required to comply with the Financial Remedies Court eBundles Protocol issued on 3 March 2020 and the eBundle requirements of the Remote Family Court protocol issued on 23 March 2020

We would like to thank the FLBA for putting this training together. The training and supplementary documents are now available from our Professional Development Centre.

Please read the instructions for the training carefully.

Members have also found some Counsel Magazine articles helpful: