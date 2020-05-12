Reviewing the probate service in light of Covid-19

We continue to meet with HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) and other key stakeholders to review the status of the probate service. HMCTS would like our members to note the new deadline regarding the transition to the new paper forms is 18 May 2020.

Impact of coronavirus

HMCTS has assured us that probate is one of the best placed services to respond to the impact of COVID-19 and are issuing as many grants per week as they had been doing previously.

It has, however, expressed some concern that COVID-19 has impacted the number of applications being submitted. Normally they would receive around 5,000 to 6,000 grants a week, but since the lockdown was enforced this has reduced to around half that amount. This trend has been seen in both personal applications and solicitor applications.

Contingency plans

HMCTS is fully aware that there will be a surge in applications due to an increased number of deaths resulting from COVID-19 as well as a demand from legal professionals who have been unable to work as they normally would. To combat this, staff members who previously dealt with court hearings before social distancing measures were put in place, have been trained to deal with probate applications.

We are told the bulk scanning element of the service has gone to plan which will enable the new paper forms for solicitors to be bulk scanned from next week, which staff will be able to access remotely.

They are also considering further recruitment to assist with this likely surge and inform us that they are always looking to improve systems to ensure they work effectively for staff members.

Online service and new forms

We are told that the take up of the new paper form is around 50%.

There is still the option for solicitors to submit old style applications, however the deadline for this is Monday 18 May. Once this deadline has passed, HMCTS intends to reject statements of truth. Their reasoning is that they want to ensure there is a change of culture as they’ll be unable to bulk scan the old-style forms. They also indicate that they have allowed for a four to eight-week period to adapt to the new forms. A formal notification about this will be published in due course.

They have noted a slight upward trend in legal professionals using the online service to submit digital applications and would encourage more to adopt this approach. If solicitors are not yet using the online service, they will need to use the new forms.

They have confirmed that Partners who are named as Executors are now able to submit online applications and that those who are currently unable to make an online application, such as trust corporations, will be added to the process soon.

We are also told HMRC intends to start sending IHT421 forms directly to the Probate Registry within 15 days of issue, a formal notification be published shortly.

What we’re doing

We will arrange a further review meeting with HMCTS to monitor the progress of the probate service. In the meantime, the Registrars are currently drafting a Q&A article regarding the new forms which will be published via gov.uk. We will notify members once this is live.

HMCTS also intend to publish a blog written by Ian Bond, Chair of the Wills and Equity committee, which explores the background to the online probate service, the involvement of the Law Society with HMCTS and his experiences in working with HMCTS to develop the pilot for the profession.