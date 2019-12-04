RTPI Honorary Secretary and Solicitor joins the Planning and Environmental Law Committee

We are pleased to welcome Bernadette Hillman, Senior Planning Counsel at Asserson Law, to the Law Society Planning and Environmental Law Committee. She is also the Honorary Secretary and Solicitor to the Royal Town Planning Institute.

Tim Smith, current Chair of the Committee, said “we look forward to the contributions that an experienced practitioner like Bernadette will be able to make to our work and will also be exploring opportunities to collaborate with the RTPI in areas of mutual interest”.

Victoria Hills, MRTPI FICE CEO Royal Town Planning Institute, said “we are delighted that RTPI Honorary Secretary and Solicitor, Bernadette Hillman, has been selected to join this prestigious committee. We are looking forward to stronger collaboration between our two organisations through her appointment”.