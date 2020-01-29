Menu
You are here:
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Stories
  4. Seeking new LGBT+ Lawyers Division committee members

Seeking new LGBT+ Lawyers Division committee members

29 January 2020

The LGBT+ Lawyers Division was set up to help improve the experiences of LGBT+ solicitors in the profession, and we are looking for four new members of the division’s steering committee.

This appointment is open to anyone who identifies as LGBT+ or is an ally to the LGBT+ community.

It is our aim is to create a committee that accurately represents the diversity of the profession as a whole and therefore it doesn't matter if you are a trainee, a newly qualified solicitor, a senior solicitor or a senior partner within a firm or in house - we want to hear from you!

Please send your completed application to LGBT+@lawsociety.org.uk

The deadline for return of applications is Friday 28 February 2020.

Download the application form (Word 162KB)

Recommended

Professional Development Centre logo
Sexual misconduct in law firms

On Thursday 5 March 12:30 join us as we discuss the impact of recent sexual misconduct cases on the legal sector, the SRAs approach to such cases and practical advice on handling complaints.

Sexual misconduct in law firms > More