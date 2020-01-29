Seeking new LGBT+ Lawyers Division committee members

The LGBT+ Lawyers Division was set up to help improve the experiences of LGBT+ solicitors in the profession, and we are looking for four new members of the division’s steering committee.

This appointment is open to anyone who identifies as LGBT+ or is an ally to the LGBT+ community.

It is our aim is to create a committee that accurately represents the diversity of the profession as a whole and therefore it doesn't matter if you are a trainee, a newly qualified solicitor, a senior solicitor or a senior partner within a firm or in house - we want to hear from you!

Please send your completed application to LGBT+@lawsociety.org.uk

The deadline for return of applications is Friday 28 February 2020.

Download the application form (Word 162KB)