SRA to be established as distinct legal entity within Law Society Group

A statement from Simon Davis, president of the Law Society of England and Wales and Anna Bradley, chair of the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

"The Law Society, the independent professional body for solicitors, and the Solicitors Regulation Authority, as the regulator, have distinct yet complementary roles.

We have for some time been discussing our future relationship and have agreed that, given the need to comply by June with new internal governance regulations from the Legal Services Board, now is the time to establish the Solicitors Regulation Authority as a distinct legal entity within the Law Society Group. This will mean that both organisations can focus on our respective roles while working together wherever appropriate.

We consider that the new arrangement will not only be more effective but create more transparency for the profession and the public about our roles and responsibilities.

We plan that this change will come into effect early summer 2020.”