Tell your story: social media videos to show solicitors' work during the coronavirus crisis
We want everyone to know the great work solicitors have been doing during the coronavirus crisis.
If you have gone the extra mile for your community or your clients during the pandemic and have a story to tell, capture it on a brief video using your phone and post it on social media using the hashtag #solicitorspirit.
We will promote the best ones to the public and the profession.
If you don’t use social, just send us the video at corporatecommunications@lawsociety.org.uk.
Guidance for recording your video
- Use a clean, dry microfibre cloth to remove any smudges from the lens
- Record in landscape orientation which is better for use on social media
- If you can, set video quality to at least 4k 30 (where 30 is frames per second)
- Use the rear facing camera as it is better quality than the front facing selfie camera
- Check you know where your microphone is to void muffling any sound
- Avoid using flash and don’t move from light areas to dark areas
- If you want to share the final video file, use a file transfer system such as WeTransfer