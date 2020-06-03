Tell your story: social media videos to show solicitors' work during the coronavirus crisis

We want everyone to know the great work solicitors have been doing during the coronavirus crisis.

If you have gone the extra mile for your community or your clients during the pandemic and have a story to tell, capture it on a brief video using your phone and post it on social media using the hashtag #solicitorspirit.

We will promote the best ones to the public and the profession.

If you don’t use social, just send us the video at corporatecommunications@lawsociety.org.uk.

Guidance for recording your video