Temporary SRA data freeze: 30 June to 6 July

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is undertaking important improvements to the way that it collects and manages regulated data.

The SRA shares this data with the Law Society, enabling us to offer our services, such as elections, campaigns, our Support Centre and the publicly available Find a Solicitor tool.

While the SRA is carrying out these essential updates, from Tuesday 30 June to Monday 6 July, you will be unable to update core regulated data, including your data that appears on Find a Solicitor.

Please note, any information taken from Find a Solicitor during the above dates may not be the most accurate and up to date.

We thank you for your patience.