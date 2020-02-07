Updated Property Information Form (TA6) and guidance notes published

We have published an updated Property Information Form (TA6) and explanatory notes. Four areas of property information have been updated.

The changes are in relation to:

Japanese knotweed

flood risk – read our updated practice note

radon

septic tanks

The TA6 is used so that the seller can give important information about the property to the prospective buyer. The explanatory notes are intended to help sellers and buyers understand the information that is being requested and supplied.

The reason for issuing the updated TA6 is to respond to the House of Commons Select Committee on Japanese knotweed. It recommended “that the Law Society review the wording of the question in its Property Information Forms” (paragraph 46 of the committee’s 17th report).

Read our written submission to the committee

We have reviewed and revised the Japanese knotweed question in the TA6 form and explanatory notes on an interim basis. We will review it again once the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has completed its own research into the treatment of Japanese knotweed in the conveyancing process in other jurisdictions.

The main changes to the Japanese knotweed question are:

highlighting that information ought to be provided to a buyer if the seller is aware that there is a treatment plan in place

replacing “eradication” with “managing its regrowth”

adding an “unknown” response on the basis that knotweed can be difficult for a homeowner to detect

The Law Society’s Conveyancing Protocol requires firms to use the most up-to-date versions of publications. For Conveyancing Quality Scheme (CQS) firms, senior responsible officers are therefore encouraged to introduce the new form as soon as reasonably practicable (general solicitor obligations in a conveyancing transaction, paragraph L).

See the new TA6 form and TA6 explanatory notes

The forms are also available from the following licensees from 7 February 2020:

Advanced Legal & Laserform

LexisNexis

Easy Convey

Oyez

Peapod Legal

Shaw & Sons Ltd

Leap

Infotrack

ULS Technology

If you have any comments or suggestions about the TA6 or the explanatory notes, please send them to property@lawsociety.org.uk