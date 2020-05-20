Cloud Video Training Session – 27 May

As part of HM Courts and Tribunal Service’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, some hearings will be heard remotely using Cloud Video Platform (CVP).

A CVP demonstration session has been arranged for the Law Society on Wednesday 27 May at 4.30pm. This is to help you understand how CVP works and what to expect on the hearing day if the judge has decided for a case to be heard via this platform.

There is a maximum capacity of 100 people who will be able to join this session. If there is a high demand HMCTS has indicated that it will be able to offer another session to accommodate this.

It has also confirmed that it will be recording a demo and using this session to generate FAQs which can be circulated afterwards.

Read HMCTS's guidance on how to join Cloud Video Platform for a video hearing.

Instructions for joining the training session

Recommended browsers when accessing CVP

The following browsers are recommended to ensure quality sound and vision when accessing CVP:

Google Chrome – for Windows laptops and PCs

Safari – for iPads and Macs

Pexip Infinity Connect (PIC) – if joining via a smartphone or tablet, you can either add the joining details to your browser or download PIC

Firefox – not compatible with CVP

Undertaking a test call

HMCTS strongly recommends you do a ‘test call’ before attending the demo session as this will prevent any delays/issues on the day and will give you enough time to resolve any sound or image issues.

Start a test call using one of the recommended browsers and click ‘connect’ and ‘start’ when prompted.

Accessing CVP