Become a Law Society contributor: immigration and asylum

Later this year, we’ll be launching elearning for the Immigration and Asylum reaccreditation on our new digital learning environment. We are looking for paid contributors to write, peer review and contribute to the finalisation of the syllabus.

We are looking for members with expertise in the following areas:

Immigration and asylum

Detention and deportation

Trafficking and domestic violence

Email your CV to Chris Walsh by Friday 21 February with an outline of your specialisms and any previous experience in producing material for subject specific and digital audiences.

Additional training will be provided.