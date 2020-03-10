Becoming a judge – free workshop for BAME solicitors

As part of our positive action strategy, we’re running a free workshop on Saturday 25 April 2020: Judicial appointments: interview training for solicitors.

The workshop is aimed at black, Asian and minority ethnic solicitors who are currently underrepresented in the judiciary.

About the workshop

The Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) has an ongoing recruitment programme and this workshop will help give you the skills to enhance your application and interview performance.

It has been developed for solicitor applicants with a minimum of seven years’ post-qualification experience (PQE) who are considering applying for a judicial appointment.

This intensive one-day training will focus on tailoring your submission to make a positive impact in the competency-based application and selection process. You’ll get practical advice on completing the application form, incorporating your experiences and invaluable interview practice with feedback.

If you believe that you’re able to demonstrate JAC’s competencies or are looking to develop them further, then this training event will be invaluable to your career progression.

The course will take place on Saturday 25 April 2020 at the Law Society, London.

Find out more about judicial careers

How to apply

If you would like to be considered for a place at the workshop, send your CV and a covering letter outlining:

why you think you are suitable for judicial appointment, bearing in mind the skills and qualities for appointment

how you believe you would benefit from the course

whether you’ve applied for judicial appointment in the past

whether you’ve participated in any support schemes towards judicial appointment (offered by the Law Society or other organisations) or attended any judicial shadowing schemes

Send your application to jerry.garvey@lawsociety.org.uk by the closing date of Friday 11 April 2020.

We will give preference to candidates who have already been proactive about judicial appointment, such as those who have participated in judicial shadowing, or applied under the JAC system once.

Places are limited to 10 delegates and will be allocated based on your CV and the information you provide.