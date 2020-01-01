Coronavirus (COVID-19) and face-to-face events for members

We take the health and safety of our members, staff, clients and other visitors to our offices and events very seriously.

In light of the increasing number of people affected by coronavirus (COVID-19) and acknowledging the role we all have to play in limiting its impact, we have taken the decision to cancel all face-to-face events until the end of July 2020.

We're extremely grateful for the amount of work and incredible investment staff and members put into organising Law Society events. To ensure this is not wasted, we're reviewing online alternatives including podcasts, webinars and live events.

Anyone who has already registered and paid to attend an event will be contacted and given a full refund.

Speakers and sponsors will also be contacted about alternative formats and ways to remain involved.

We do not know if events will be affected beyond July 2020, nor how long the current situation will last.

We will continue to monitor the situation daily and will keep members informed as more information comes to light.